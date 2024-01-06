From pasture to pavement: Aggieville Showdown’s fourth annual event

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Brace yourselves for the agricultural extravaganza as the Aggieville Showdown gears up for its fourth annual spectacle on Saturday, April 6, 2024. This unique event, nestled in the heart of the Aggieville Business District, will witness an assembly of cattle exhibitors from every corner of the nation vying for substantial cash rewards and the chance to showcase their prized cattle at the

prestigious Grand Drive in Aggieville.

Founder and Executive Director of the Aggieville Showdown, Christian Calliham, expressed enthusiasm about this unparalleled event, stating, “This is a one-of-a-kind annual occasion where the general public and youth showmen converge amidst a bustling business district. There’s no other cattle show in the nation that brings these two worlds together like we do.” Last year, the event saw the participation of over 200 cattle and exhibitors, 2,500 spectators in Aggieville, and the organizers are eager to uphold the tradition of uniting spectators with the future leaders of agriculture.

The Grand Drive, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on April 6 in the Aggieville Business District, promises an evening filled with excitement. Attendees can anticipate a captivating fashion show, live musical performances, an array of vendors, the crowning of champion cattle in the streets of Aggieville, live interviews with victorious exhibitors, and more.

Exhibitors will kick off the festivities by arriving at the Riley County Fairgrounds on the afternoon of Friday, April 5, to prepare their cattle for the show. The public is invited to witness the showmanship segment, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Riley County Fairgrounds. The action then resumes on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. at the fairgrounds with the prospect market beef and breeding heifer show before culminating in the grand finale, the Grand Drive event in Aggieville that evening. Participants aged 8-25 years old will compete in divisions such as showmanship, prospect market beef, and breeding heifers.

For those eager to learn more about this exciting event, please visit http://www.aggievilleshowdown.com .