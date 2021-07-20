Frost hits Brazilian corn

Frost hit parts of the Brazilian states of Paraná and Mato Grosso do Sul on Monday, with late planted corn areas likely affected, AgriCensus, a London-based price reporting agency said.

The cold wave is expected to reach its peak today, July 20, with forecasts showing potential fresh frosts in the states of Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul, São Paulo and Minas Gerais.

“It is going to be a historic crop loss,” Daniele Siqueira from local consultancy Agrural told AgriCensus.