Fruit Pudding | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

1 pint raspberries
1 tbsp. sugar
1 1/2 tsp. butter
1 c. flour
2 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. salt
2 egg yolks
1/4 c. milk

Turn raspberries into a saucepan and bring to a boil.
In a bowl, cream together the sugar and butter.
Add flour, baking powder and salt.
Stir in the beaten yolks and milk; beat well.
Drop from a tablespoon onto the boiling berries.
Cover tightly and cook over low heat for 30 minutes.
Serve with ice cream.