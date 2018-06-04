Fruit Pudding | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

1 pint raspberries

1 tbsp. sugar

1 1/2 tsp. butter

1 c. flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. salt

2 egg yolks

1/4 c. milk

Turn raspberries into a saucepan and bring to a boil.

In a bowl, cream together the sugar and butter.

Add flour, baking powder and salt.

Stir in the beaten yolks and milk; beat well.

Drop from a tablespoon onto the boiling berries.

Cover tightly and cook over low heat for 30 minutes.

Serve with ice cream.