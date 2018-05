Fruit Volcano Punch |Marcy Dyer, Pierce, Colo.

3 quarts pineapple juice

2 (6 oz.) cans frozen limeade concentrate

2 quarts sprite or Mountain Dew

2 pints orange or lemon sherbet

Fresh pineapple, strawberries, grapes (optional)

In a punch bowl, combine pineapple juice and limeade concentrate.

Just before serving, stir in Mountain Dew or Sprite, and add scoops of sherbet.

Garnish with fresh fruit (if desired).