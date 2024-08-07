FSA Administrator Ducheneaux to release farm loans rule

The rule is “the culmination” of years of his work and “countless years of experience on the part of our staff, lenders and producers,” said Ducheneaux, who pledged to improve lending conditions for smaller, lower income, minority and female farmers when he took the position of FSA administrator in the Biden administration.

The rule will help USDA provide better resources to farmers and make them “more viable and resilient” and make improvements to the rural economy, Ducheneaux said.

Socially disadvantaged, Black, Hispanic, Native American and female farmers have complained that FSA has not serviced them properly and that they have questioned doing business with the agency, but FSA is now characterizing these changes as “turning a page” on how FSA does business, Ducheneaux said in the interview.

The new rule is a signal that FSA wants “your operation to be viable,” he said.

The rule will also ease conditions for farmers and ranchers who get loans under USDA’s guaranteed loan programs, but lenders will have to seek approval from FSA to handle loans differently.

FSA wants its farm and ranch customers to have reduced payment obligations so that they can make the same decisions as salaried employees in terms of getting health insurance and establishing savings accounts to prepare for bad times or retirement, Ducheneaux said.

FSA staff in county offices will receive training in order to handle the more complicated loan processes. Ducheneaux said staff training will begin today and include webinars and a weeklong training session in Houston. “Cooperator” groups that have been helping FSA connect with underserved groups including minorities, women, socially disadvantaged farmers, veterans and young and beginning farmers will have slots at the training sessions.

Farmers from these groups are disproportionately represented among FSA customers, FSA said.

In a news release, Ducheneaux said, “USDA recognizes that Farm Service Agency’s loan making and servicing activities are critical for producers, especially in tough times. Providing borrowers the financial freedom to increase profits, save for long-term needs and make strategic investments is the best way to ensure the nation’s farmers and ranchers can build financial equity and resilience. Implementing these improvements to our farm loan programs is the next step in our ongoing commitment to removing lending barriers that may prevent access to credit for borrowers, especially those who need it most.”

Ducheneaux said the three most notable policy changes are:

▪ “Establishing a new low-interest installment set-aside program for financially distressed borrowers.

“Eligible financially distressed borrowers can defer up to one annual loan installment per qualified loan at a reduced interest rate, providing a simpler and expedited option to resolve financial distress in addition to FSA’s existing loan servicing programs.

▪ “Providing all eligible loan applicants access to flexible repayment terms that can increase profitability and help build working capital reserves and savings.

“By creating upfront positive cash flow, borrowers can find opportunities in their farm operating plan budgets to include a reasonable margin for increased working capital reserves and savings, including for retirement and education.

▪ “Reducing additional loan security requirements to enable borrowers to leverage equity.

“This reduces the amount of additional security required for direct farm loans, including reducing the frequency borrowers must use their personal residence as additional collateral for a farm loan.”

Ducheneaux noted that “under the Biden-Harris administration, USDA’s FSA has embarked on a comprehensive and systemic effort to ensure equitable delivery of farm loan programs and improve access to credit for small and mid-size family farms.”

“FSA has also included additional data in its annual report to Congress to provide information that Congress, stakeholders, and the general public need to hold USDA accountable on the progress that has been made in improving services to underserved producers,” he said.

“This year’s report shows FSA direct and guaranteed loans were made to a greater percentage of young and beginning farmers and ranchers, as well as improvements in the participation rates of minority borrowers. The report also highlights FSA’s microloan program’s new focus on urban agriculture operations and niche market lending, as well as increased support for producers seeking direct loans for farm ownership in the face of increasing land values across the country.”USDA said, “For the over 26,000 producers who submit a direct loan application annually, FSA has made several impactful improvements including:

▪ “The Loan Assistance Tool that provides customers with an interactive online, step-by-step guide to identifying the direct loan products that may be a fit for their business needs and to understanding the application process.

▪ “The Online Loan Application, an interactive, guided application that is paperless and provides helpful features including an electronic signature option, the ability to attach supporting documents such as tax returns, complete a balance sheet, and build a farm operating plan.

▪ An online direct loan repayment feature that relieves borrowers from the necessity of calling, mailing, or visiting a local USDA Service Center to pay a loan installment.

▪ “A simplified direct loan paper application, reduced from 29 pages to 13 pages.”