FSA announces deadlines for 2018 acreage reporting

GREELEY, Colo. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency Weld County Executive Director, Jeff Wilson, is asking farmers to visit the Greeley Service Center to report their acreage immediately upon completing their spring plantings. "It is critical for farmers to report their acreage timely this year," Wilson said. "The actual reporting deadline is July 16, but we are working with a reduced staff, and we must start earlier in the season to meet the deadline. Producers who do not timely file will be charged a late filing fee of $46 per farm, and there isn't any reason for farmers to pay for late file services," he said

Farmers can call (970) 356-8097 to request an appointment to report their crop acreage and planting date.

ANNUAL ENROLLMENT

Farmers and ranchers have until Aug. 3 to enroll their farms into the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage contracts for crop year 2018. The 2014 farm bill is set to expire at the end of September 2018. "Payments are not guaranteed as they were under the 2008 farm bill, but the current option to enroll now gives farmers the opportunity to capture government payments when prices decline under the PLC option and when revenues fall under ARC," Wilson said.

Nearly 70 percent of the producers have enrolled in Weld County for crop year 2018, and the remaining producers are encouraged to enroll now. This enrollment can be completed while reporting acreage, so please do not wait until the deadline to request an appointment. Call the Weld County FSA now to set up an appointment at (970) 356-8097 extension 2.

Potential payments for crop year 2017 will not be released until after Oct. 1, 2018, and the calculated payment amounts will be subject to a sequestration reduction factor of 6.9 percent. Any 2018 payments will not be released until October 2019 and be sequestered by 6.6 percent.

CRP REMINDER

All CRP contracts must have a contract management activity performed by Sept. 30 or the sixth year of the contract. "There are many options that participants can choose from if they start in the first few years of the contract," Wilson said. "Producers who wait until the sixth year are limited to three practices, consisting of inter-seeding by March 15, and haying and/or grazing after July 16 and before Sept. 30." Producers who wish to use the acreage for haying or grazing purposes must apply for such use in advance of July 15. Prior written approval must be granted, and the grazing must be performed according to an approved grazing plan, and haying must be cut at a designated height for specific grass types. Producers who have a Sept. 30, 2018 deadline will be receiving individual notification.

JOB OPPORTUNITY

The Farm Service Agency is looking for a qualified applicant to assist with office operations. Contact FSA at 4302 W. 9th St. Road before May 14.

Additional Information about programs or how to find an FSA office go online to: http://www.fsa.usda.gov.