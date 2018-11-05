FSA county committee elections to begin; producers to receive ballots week of Nov. 5

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Nancy Johner announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun mailing ballots to eligible agricultural producers for the 2018 FSA county committee elections. Producers must return ballots to their local FSA offices by Dec. 3, 2018, to ensure their vote is counted.

"County committee members represent the farmers, ranchers and foresters in our Nebraska communities," said Johner. "Producers elected to these committees have always played a vital role in local agricultural decisions. It is a valued partnership that helps us better understand the needs of the farmers and ranchers we serve."

Nearly 7,700 FSA county committee members serve FSA offices nationwide. Each committee has three to 11 elected members who serve three-year terms of office. One-third of county committee seats are up for election each year. County committee members apply their knowledge and judgment to help FSA make important decisions on its commodity support programs, conservation programs, indemnity and disaster programs, emergency programs and eligibility.

Johner said producers must participate or cooperate in an FSA program to be eligible to vote in the county committee election. Farmers and ranchers who supervise and conduct the farming operations of an entire farm, but are not of legal voting age, may also be eligible to vote.

Farmers and ranchers will begin receiving their ballots the week of Nov. 5. Ballots include the names of candidates running for the local committee election. Voters who did not receive a ballot can pick one up at their local FSA office. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked no later than Dec. 3, 2018. Newly elected committee members will take office Jan. 1, 2019.

For more information, visit the FSA website at http://www.fsa.usda.gov/elections. You also may contact your local USDA Service Center or FSA office. Visit http://www.farmers.gov to find an FSA office near you.