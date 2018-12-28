FSA county offices open through Friday, accept MFP signups

Despite a partial government shutdown that includes Agriculture Department offices, Farm Service Agency county offices remain open through Friday.

The FSA offices are staying open using money appropriated in prior years which can be carried forward. FSA can continue to serve customers until that money is used up.

FSA county offices are accepting applications for the Market Facilitation Program that makes payments to farmers in reaction to the retaliatory tariffs that have led to reductions in U.S. farm exports. Farmers do not need to have finished harvest to sign up, and have until May 1 to certify production.

FSA noted that the signup for the MFP ends on Jan. 15.

After Friday, it appears that FSA county offices will be closed until Congress and the Trump administration reach agreement to end the shutdown.

FSA urged farmers to call their local office to make sure it is open before making the trip. Farm loan services will be limited, FSA said.