FSA names Beam as deputy administrator for farm programs

WASHINGTON — U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency Administrator Richard Fordyce announced that William "Bill" Beam has been appointed by the Trump Administration to serve as Deputy Administrator of Farm Programs (DAFP). Beam was sworn in on Oct. 22, 2018.

As deputy administrator, Beam will be responsible for overseeing and implementing policies and procedures that regulate the delivery of federal farm programs. He along with DAFP staff oversee major portions of the farm bill including programs that help America's farmers, ranchers and forest stewards manage market risks, recover from disasters and conserve and protect natural resources through FSA's network of over 2,100 state and county offices.

Prior to his appointment, Beam was the president, owner/operator of Beam Farms, Inc., a fourth-generation row crop, specialty crop and hay operation in Elverson, Pa. In addition to his farming operation, Beam owns and manages a sawdust trucking business.

He was an appointed member of the United Soybean Board for nine years. In this role, Beam traveled internationally promoting U.S. soybeans and export markets. He also served two years on the United States Soybean Export Council and held leadership positions with the Pennsylvania Soybean Board.

