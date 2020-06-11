FSA to hold elections for county committees | TheFencePost.com
FSA to hold elections for county committees

-The Hagstrom Report

The Agriculture Department’s Farm Service Agency will begin accepting nominations on Monday, June 15, for county committee members, people who make decisions about how federal farm programs are administered locally.

All nomination forms for the 2020 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by Aug. 1.

“I encourage America’s farmers, ranchers and forest stewards to nominate candidates to lead, serve and represent their community on their county committee,” FSA Administrator Richard Fordyce said. “There’s an increasing need for diverse representation, including underserved producers, which includes beginning, women and minority farmers and ranchers.”

