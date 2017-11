Johner to serve as FSA state executive director in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Trump Administration recently appointed Nancy Johner as the new State Executive Director for the USDA Nebraska Farm Service Agency. Johner will join the Nebraska FSA team on Nov. 27. Johner comes to FSA from Pathfinder Support Services, where she has served as CEO since 2014. She has previously served on U.S. Senator Mike Johanns' staff as deputy chief of staff and state director. From 2006 to 2009, Johner served as under secretary for USDA's Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services. She holds a bachelor's of science degree in social work from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.