FSIS issues guideline on animal raising, environmental label claims

USDA said, “Animal-raising claims, such as ‘raised without antibiotics,’ ‘grass-fed’ and ‘free-range,’ and environment-related claims, such as ‘raised using regenerative agriculture practices’ and ‘climate-friendly,’ are voluntary marketing claims that highlight certain aspects of how the source animals for meat and poultry products are raised or how the producer maintains or improves the land or otherwise implements environmentally sustainable practices.

“The documentation submitted by companies to support these claims is reviewed by USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, and the claims can only be included on the labels of meat and poultry products sold to consumers after they are approved by the agency.

“In the updated guideline, FSIS strongly encourages the use of third-party certification to substantiate animal-raising or environment-related claims. Third-party certification of animal-raising or environment-related claims helps ensure that such claims are truthful and not misleading by having an independent organization verify that their standards are being met on the farm for the raising of animals and for environmental stewardship. The revised guideline also emphasizes more robust documentation for environment-related and animal-raising claims. “Additionally, the updated guideline recommends that establishments using ‘negative’ antibiotic claims (e.g., ‘raised without antibiotics’ or ‘no antibiotics ever’) implement routine sampling and testing programs to detect antibiotic use in animals prior to slaughter or obtain third-party certification that includes testing.

“The revisions were informed by sampling data, petitions, public comments to those petitions and feedback received from a wide range of stakeholders,” USDA said.

USDA said that a study of liver and kidney samples for veterinary drugs “found antibiotic residues in approximately 20% of samples tested from the ‘raised without antibiotics’ market.”

USDA added, “The action FSIS is taking through the publishing of this guidance today addresses these concerning findings and makes clear that FSIS will take enforcement action against any establishments found to be making false or misleading negative antibiotic claims.”