 FSIS issues public health alert for poultry products due to possible salmonella contamination | TheFencePost.com

FSIS issues public health alert for poultry products due to possible salmonella contamination

-FSIS

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert out of an abundance of caution due to concerns about illnesses reported in the state of Iowa that may be caused by salmonella associated with a chicken salad product. This product was sold at all Fareway grocery stores in Iowa, as well as Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota.