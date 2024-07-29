FSIS salmonella rule won’t be finished this year
By Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report
|The Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service today posted a comprehensive proposed rule and determination to curb salmonella in raw poultry products, but a key official said the Biden administration is unlikely to be able to issue a final rule before it leaves office.
An FSIS official said the rule is expected to be published in the Federal Register next week. Publication will open a 60-day comment period. But Agriculture Undersecretary for Food Safety Emilio Esteban told The Hagstrom Report in a telephone interview he does not believe FSIS can issue a final rule before Jan. 20, 2025, when Biden leaves office. After the comment period ends, FSIS will examine the comments and perhaps make changes to the rule.
That schedule leaves the final rule up to the next administration, which could be headed by Vice President Harris or former President Trump.
The National Chicken Council today criticized the rule while the National Turkey Federation said it would examine it. Consumer Reports praised the rule.
FSIS released its “determination” on salmonella contamination in April, but had been waiting for the Office of Management and Budget to approve the rule.
|In the interview, Esteban said that with a rule of “this magnitude … we needed to be very, very deliberate” to make sure that the science supported the rule and that the technology existed to implement the rule.
Esteban said the rule “modified the landscape for decades to come.”
Asked why it is coming out so late in the administration, Esteban said, “Sometimes good things take a bit longer.”
He added that believes the science behind the rule is so strong that it can survive a change in administration.
Esteban noted in a news release, “The proposed salmonella framework is grounded in data and rigorous scientific evaluation, and it reflects feedback from extensive stakeholder engagement. We encourage all interested stakeholders to submit comments and relevant data on the proposal as we work to finalize data-driven, science-based regulatory policies to address salmonella in poultry.”
Esteban also said the salmonella rule will be the last FSIS rule “of this magnitude” that the Biden administration will release.
|FSIS said, “The proposal would establish final product standards to prevent raw chicken carcasses, chicken parts, ground chicken, and ground turkey products that contain any type of salmonella at or above 10 colony forming units (CFU) per gram/ml and any detectable level of at least one of the salmonella serotypes of public health significance from entering commerce.”
“The proposed salmonella serotypes of public health significance identified for raw chicken carcasses, chicken parts, and comminuted chicken are enteritidis, typhimurium, and I,4,[5],12:I:- ; and for raw comminuted turkey are hadar, typhimurium, and muenchen. The proposal would also require poultry establishments to develop a microbial monitoring program to prevent pathogen contamination throughout the slaughter system.”
FSIS explained, “Salmonella bacteria cause over 1 million human infections in the United States each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Food is the leading source of salmonella infections and poultry is among the leading sources of foodborne salmonella illnesses.”
FSIS estimates that there are 125,000 chicken-associated and almost 43,000 turkey-associated foodborne salmonella illnesses per year. Despite FSIS data indicating that salmonella contamination in poultry products has been decreasing, there has not been an observed reduction in salmonella illnesses.
“Far too many consumers become sick from poultry contaminated with salmonella, and today’s announcement marks a historic step forward to combat this threat,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.
“This proposed framework is a systematic approach to addressing salmonella contamination at poultry slaughter and processing, which includes enforceable standards that will result in safer food for consumers and fewer illnesses.”
FSIS added, “The salmonella framework proposed rule and determination builds on FSIS’ continued efforts under the Biden-Harris administration to protect American consumers, including preventing false and misleading label claims. As part of this effort, earlier this year, FSIS published a final determination to declare salmonella an adulterant in raw breaded stuffed chicken products when they exceed the threshold of 1 CFU per gram of salmonella contamination.”
Consumer Reports praised the rule.
“The USDA’s new framework is a momentous and significant step toward protecting consumers from harmful salmonella bacteria,” said Brian Ronholm, director of food policy for Consumer Reports.“Far too much poultry contaminated with dangerous salmonella ends up on the market and winds up on our plates, sickening hundreds of thousands of people every year.”
Ronholm continued, “By establishing final product standards that strictly limit salmonella levels allowed in poultry, the USDA’s proposed rule will encourage processors to step up contamination prevention efforts and lower the risk that the chicken and turkey you bring home from the grocery store will make you sick.”
Ronholm explained, “The USDA’s proposed regulatory framework creates a final product standard for salmonella of 10 colony forming units (CFUs) for chicken carcasses, chicken parts (legs, wings, breasts, thighs), ground chicken, and ground turkey. Poultry exceeding that threshold and contaminated with certain strains would be barred from the market and subject to recall.
“For any chicken product to be considered of public health concern, it would have to be at or above 10 CFU for any salmonella and have detectable levels of the three serotypes: enteritidis, typhimurium, and l,4 [5], 12:i -.
“For ground turkey to be considered of public health concern, it would have to be above 10 CFU for any salmonella and have detectable levels of the following three serotypes: typhimurium, hadar, and muenchen.
“While salmonella can be spread through many foods, poultry is a leading source. According to the USDA, over 1 million Americans are sickened by salmonella every year, including 125,000 chicken-associated and nearly 43,000 turkey-associated infections annually. Typical salmonella infection symptoms include nausea, vomiting, severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and low-grade fever.
“Salmonella contamination is widespread in chicken in part because of the often crowded and filthy conditions in which they are raised. A 2022 CR investigation, for example, found almost one-third of ground chicken samples tested contained salmonella. Of those, 91% were contaminated with one of the three strains that pose the biggest threat to human health: infantis, typhimurium, and enteritidis.”
|The National Chicken Council immediately criticized the rule.
Ashley Peterson, the NCC senior vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs, said in an email, “We support changes in food safety regulations that are based on sound science, robust data, and are demonstrated to positively impact public health.”
“We are concerned this proposal is not based on any of those. It also has the potential to significantly raise the price of chicken at a time when Americans are dealing with inflation in every part of their lives. We remain committed to further reducing salmonella and look forward to reviewing the full proposal and providing comment on this significant, potential shift in regulatory policy.”
The National Turkey Federation said, “Since the release of FSIS’ Proposed Regulatory Framework to Reduce Salmonella Illnesses Attributable to Poultry in 2022, the National Turkey Federation and its members have actively contributed industry data to the FSIS salmonella risk assessment and maintained an ongoing dialogue with the agency to identify effective, practical solutions that build on the turkey industry’s ongoing efforts to combat salmonella throughout turkey production.
“Regarding the salmonella framework, while NTF believes that FSIS already possesses the authority and regulatory tools necessary to drive improvements in food safety without implementing a final product standard for salmonella in turkey products, we will diligently review and provide meaningful comment on the proposal. NTF believes any standard should be science-based and should not impose unnecessary costs and product destruction for members of the U.S. turkey industry.
“As we delve deeper into the salmonella framework, NTF is committed to continuing our engagement with FSIS to develop comprehensive strategies that will advance this crucial priority while reflecting the concerns of NTF members expressed throughout this policy progression.”
