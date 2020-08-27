FSN: Other countries also receive unrequested seeds

The United States is not the only country in which people have received unrequested packets of seeds, and some have been mailed from places other than China, Food Safety News, the newsletter of the Marler-Clark law firm, reported today.

People in Canada, India, Israel, Poland, Japan, Ireland, Germany, Australia, the United Kingdom and France have also received seeds, FSN reported.

“The source of seed packages has not been identified and while they appear to be coming from China, there have been reports of packs from countries including Taiwan and Singapore,” FSN said.

Authorities in the countries are still investigating the origin of the seeds and what they are.