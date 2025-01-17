FTC sues John Deere over right to repair

The Federal Trade Commission, along with the Illinois and Minnesota attorneys general, on Wednesday sued agricultural equipment manufacturer Deere & Company over its practice of providing a software tool to diagnose and repair problems that relate to electronic functions available only to Deere dealers.

The FTC’s complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Western Division, alleges that, for decades, Deere’s practices have limited the ability of farmers and independent repair providers to repair Deere equipment, forcing farmers to instead rely on Deere’s network of authorized dealers.

“Illegal repair restrictions can be devastating for farmers, who rely on affordable and timely repairs to harvest their crops and earn their income,” said FTC Chair Lina Khan.

“The FTC’s action today seeks to ensure that farmers across America are free to repair their own equipment or use repair shops of their choice — lowering costs, preventing ruinous delays, and promoting fair competition for independent repair shops.”

The FTC and the Justice Department also filed a comment with the U.S. Copyright Office on the right to repair issue.