Fundamentals of feeding the cow webinar series

By Erin Laborie, Nebraska Extension Educator
The cows winter on corn stalks and summer on native grass and the bulls are developed on the ranch.

Feed costs are often the largest category of expense for cow-calf producers in Nebraska. Understanding how the cow’s nutrient requirements change throughout the year and how to cost-effectively meet those requirements with the feed resources available can greatly influence an operation’s bottom line.  

Nebraska Extension will be hosting a four session webinar series in November that will explain the fundamentals of understanding a cow’s nutrition requirements and the options available to meet a cow’s needs with grazed or harvested feed. The series will be held Monday and Thursday evenings, November 11, 14, 18 and 21, from 7:30-8:45 p.m. CT.

Topics to be covered include: 

  • What impacts a cow’s nutrient requirements and how do they change throughout the year?
  • How do you read and understand a feed test analysis as well as a feed tag? What do the numbers mean?
  • When comparing feed options, which is the best buy when all things are considered?        
  • What are things to consider when developing a year-round feeding plan?  

The cost of the course is $65 and includes a notebook of Nebraska Extension resources. The course is limited to 35 participants. To register, visit https://go.unl.edu/feedingthecow. Participants are asked to register by Nov. 1 to ensure webinar resources are received before the series begins. A computer and internet connection will be needed to participate in the webinar series.

For questions about the webinar series, please contact Aaron Berger, Nebraska Extension educator, at 308-235-3122 or aberger2@unl.edu.

