Back by popular demand, Nebraska Extension will be hosting another round of the Fundamentals of Feeding the Cow webinar series in January. This four session webinar series is focused on understanding how the cow’s nutrient requirements change throughout the year and how to cost-effectively meet a cow’s needs with grazed or harvested feed. Over 100 participants took the course in 2024 and rated it as above average or one of the best educational opportunities available to them.

One participant commented, “I really liked that it is zoom based. It’s hard to get away to attend conferences. I appreciated the “real life” examples discussed. It made the material easier to apply to our own scenarios. I will absolutely do another program if you offer one. The sessions were a good length, long enough to get though material but not so long as to lose interest. Thank you so much for providing resources we can continue to use in the future after the sessions are over.”

The series will be held Monday and Thursday evenings, Jan. 27, 30, Feb. 3, and 6, from 7:30 – 8:45 p.m. CT.

Topics to be covered include:

What impacts a cow’s nutrient requirements and how do they change throughout the year?

How do you read and understand a feed test analysis as well as a feed tag? What do the numbers mean?

When comparing feed options, which is the best buy when all things are considered?

What are things to consider when developing a year-round feeding plan?

The cost of the course is $65 and includes a notebook of Nebraska Extension resources. The course is limited to 40 participants. To register, visit https://go.unl.edu/feedingthecow . Participants are asked to register by Jan. 17 to ensure webinar resources are received before the series begins. A computer and internet connection will be needed to participate in the webinar series.

For questions about the webinar series, please contact Aaron Berger, Nebraska Extension educator, at (308) 235-3122 or aberger2@unl.edu .