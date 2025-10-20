Fundamentals of Feeding the Cow webinar series returns in November

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Extension will again offer its popular Fundamentals of Feeding the Cow webinar series this November, providing cattle producers with practical tools to understand and meet the nutrient requirements of their herds.

The five-session program will run on Monday and Thursday evenings, Nov. 3, 6, 10, 13 and 17, from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. CT. The cost is $65 per participant and includes a notebook of Extension resources. Attendance is limited to 40, and registration is due by Oct. 20 to ensure delivery of materials. Registration is available at https://go.unl.edu/feedingthecow .

“This series gives cattle producers straightforward, real-world strategies for feeding management throughout the year,” said Erin Laborie, Nebraska Extension educator.

“Participants value the flexibility of a Zoom-based course and the opportunity to apply what they learn directly to their own operations.”

More than 145 producers have previously completed the course, consistently rating it among the best educational opportunities available. One participant noted, “I really liked that it is Zoom based. It’s hard to get away to attend conferences. I appreciated the ‘real life’ examples discussed. It made the material easier to apply to our own scenarios.”

Sessions will cover:

· How nutrient requirements shift throughout the cow’s production cycle.

· Reading and interpreting feed test analyses and feed tags.

· Comparing feed options and determining the best buy.

· Developing cost-effective, year-round feeding plans.

For more information, contact Laborie at (308) 268-3105 or erin.laborie@unl.edu .