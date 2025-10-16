Fundamentals of Feeding the Cow webinar series returns in November

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Cattle looking for greener pasture on the other side of the fence. Photo by Maria Tibbets

Cow-RFP-101325

The Nebraska Extension will offer its popular Fundamentals of Feeding the Cow webinar series in November, providing cattle producers with practical tools to understand and meet the nutrient requirements of their herds.

“The series gives cattle producers straightforward, real-world strategies for feeding management throughout the year,” said Erin Laborie, Nebraska Extension educator. “Participants value the flexibility of a Zoom-based course and the opportunity to apply what they learn directly to their own operations.”

The five-session program will run on Monday and Thursday evenings, Nov. 3, 6, 10, 13 and 17, from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. CT. The cost is $65 per participant and includes a notebook of Extension resources. Attendance is limited to 40, and registration is due by Oct. 20 to ensure delivery of materials. Registration is available at https://go.unl.edu/feedingthecow .

Sessions will cover:

How nutrient requirements shift throughout the cow’s production cycle.

Reading and interpreting feed test analyses and feed tags.

Comparing feed options and determining the best buy.

Developing cost-effective, year-round feeding plans.

For more information, contact Laborie at (308) 268-3105 or erin.laborie@unl.edu .