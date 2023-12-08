Fundamentals of feeding the cow webinar series

Feed costs are often the largest category of expense for cow-calf producers in Nebraska. Understanding how the cow’s nutrient requirements change throughout the year and how to cost-effectively meet those requirements with the feed resources available can greatly influence an operation’s bottom line.

Nebraska Extension will be hosting a four session webinar series in January that will explain the fundamentals of understanding a cow’s nutrition requirements and the options available to meet a cow’s needs with grazed or harvested feed. The series will be held Monday and Thursday evenings, January 15, 18, 22 and 25, from 7:30-8:45 p.m. CT.

Topics to be covered include:

What impacts a cow’s nutrient requirements and how do they change throughout the year?

How do you read and understand a feed test analysis as well as a feed tag? What do the numbers mean?

When comparing feed options, which is the best buy when all things are considered?

What are things to consider when developing a year-round feeding plan?

The cost of the course is $50 and includes a notebook of Nebraska Extension resources. The course is limited to 35 participants. To register, visit https://go.unl.edu/feedingthecow . Participants are asked to register by Jan. 8 to ensure webinar resources are received before the series begins. A computer and internet connection will be needed to participate in the webinar series.

For questions about the webinar series, please contact Aaron Berger, Nebraska Extension Educator, at (308) 235-3122 or aberger2@unl.edu .