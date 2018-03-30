Fundraising challenge offered to local groups

The Greeley Stampede is offering a fundraising challenge for local groups and nonprofits. Groups have the opportunity to sell tickets to the Greeley Stampede's Faith & Family Night headlining concert, Matthew West with special guest Zach WIlliams, to raise money for the group. Participating groups will also have the opportunity to win a meet-and-greet with Matthew West.

For every regularly priced ticket sold for the Matthew West concert featuring Zach Williams, the Greeley Stampede will donate $5 back to the organization. For every 25 tickets sold, the group will receive a pair of free tickets to the concert. The group that sells the most tickets through the fundraiser will win a group photo with Matthew West during his meet-and-greet prior to the concert.

"We are excited to see local groups rise to this challenge," said Ticket Office Manager, Tawnya Garcia. "It's fun to see these groups come together and have a good time at the event, and to help groups meet their fundraising goals."

To be qualified for the $5 reimbursement, groups must sell a minimum of 25. The tickets must be sold between April 2 and May 15, 2018. The fundraising challenge group ticket orders must be placed on or before 12 p.m. on May 16. Tickets must then be distributed by the groups that sold them.

To enter the challenge, groups can submit their application online at http://www.greeleystampede.org/p/fundraising-challenge. Participating groups will be listed on the Stampede website for those that are interested in purchasing tickets through the fundraiser. For questions and comments about the Fundraising Challenge, please email katie@greeleystampede.org.