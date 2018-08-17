Fundraising continues for Kasey Jo (Walker) Warner’s inclusion in FFA Blue Jacket Society

The Colorado FFA Foundation is still accepting donations in Kasey Jo (Walker) Warner's name to ensure that Warner's jacket is among those hung in the CoBank Center as part of the Blue Jacket Society.

Warner was killed by a drunk driver near her home in Arapahoe, Neb., in 2007. She was an educator, an FFA supporter, and a former Colorado FFA State Officer.

To read more about Warner and the Blue Jacket Society fund, visit https://www.thefencepost.com/news/bina-raising-funds-to-hang-kasey-jo-walker-warners-blue-jacket-in-the-cobank-center/.

The deadline to raise funds is tentatively Sept. 1, 2018. Colorado FFA Foundation Director Don Thorn said about half of the necessary $5,000 have been raised.