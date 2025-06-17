G7 farm groups, including NFU, issue statement amid Canada meeting 

Farm groups from the G7 countries, including the National Farmers Union in the United States, issued a joint statement Monday while President Trump and other leaders of the G7 countries were meeting in the western Canadian province of Alberta. “Farmers across the G7 are confronting unprecedented pressures as the world faces overlapping geopolitical, economic, and environmental challenges,” the groups said.

“Inflation, high interest rates, and continued fallout from recent financial shocks have destabilized farm economies. At the same time, trade disruptions, and fractured supply chains are compounding uncertainty in the agricultural sector. Meanwhile, the impacts of climate change — more frequent droughts, floods, and extreme weather — are threatening productivity and straining rural infrastructure.”

The groups called on the G7 governments to: