G7 farm groups, including NFU, issue statement amid Canada meeting
|Farm groups from the G7 countries, including the National Farmers Union in the United States, issued a joint statement Monday while President Trump and other leaders of the G7 countries were meeting in the western Canadian province of Alberta. “Farmers across the G7 are confronting unprecedented pressures as the world faces overlapping geopolitical, economic, and environmental challenges,” the groups said.
“Inflation, high interest rates, and continued fallout from recent financial shocks have destabilized farm economies. At the same time, trade disruptions, and fractured supply chains are compounding uncertainty in the agricultural sector. Meanwhile, the impacts of climate change — more frequent droughts, floods, and extreme weather — are threatening productivity and straining rural infrastructure.”
The groups called on the G7 governments to:
|Support transparent, rules-based trade that fosters stability and market access.
Prioritize innovation and ensure all farmers have access to cutting-edge tools and technologies.
Modernize outdated regulations that hinder competitiveness and efficiency.
Advance science-based, incentive-driven climate policies that help farmers increase soil health, boost productivity, and ensure long-term resiliency of working lands.
The NFU news release contains individual statements from NFU and farm groups in Canada, Japan, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom.
Ag & Politics