Gaine: MAHA remains powerful because Republicans want votes

Discussing nutrition policy and trends, from left: Randy Green of Watson Green LLC (moderator); Courtney Gaine, president and CEO of The Sugar Association; Nick Fereday, executive director, Rabobank; and Samuel Alcaine, vice president of regulatory and scientific affairs, the International Dairy Foods Association. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

LA QUINTA, Calif. — The Make America Healthy Again movement that propelled Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to become Health and Human Services secretary will remain powerful because Republicans believe MAHA voters gave President Trump a margin of victory and they want MAHA votes in the 2026 midterm elections, Courtney Gaine, president and CEO of The Sugar Association, said here today.

During a panel discussion on nutrition issues including GLP-1 anti-obesity drugs, Gaine said that the MAHA movement is “not new, it’s been around for years,” pulling together people who want “real, simple food, a clean label even if it doesn’t taste good.”

MAHA was looking for a leader and it found one in Kennedy, Gaine said.

The movement “represents 5 to 15 million voters that may have not voted Republican before. They may have tipped the scales for Trump. Republicans want them to vote in the midterms,” Gaine added.

There are MAHA caucuses in the House and the Senate, a sign of the movement’s political popularity, Gaine noted.

Many MAHA members are “moms,” Gaine said, but not all the women in the movement have children and there are also men in it.

With Kennedy in the Cabinet, it looks like MAHA is focused on the federal government, but its members are also active at the state government level, she said.

President Trump has appointed a MAHA Commission with two assignments: to issue a report within 100 days about “what we know and don’t know about the issues of chronic diseases” and another report within 180 days about a strategy to address those diseases, Gaine said.

But MAHA supporters are not willing to wait for the federal government to take action, she said.

PROP 65

The movement’s first big success, she noted, was California’s Proposition 65, also known as the Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, which requires businesses to warn consumers about chemical exposures that may cause cancer or reproductive harm.

People used to regard California as “the crazy” state, but this year states around the country have introduced bills to require food labeling and bills that restrict foods in school meals and in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Gaine said 29 states have food additive bills and 22 states have SNAP restriction bills. (Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has signaled she will consider proposals for state waivers to allow restrictions on what participants in the SNAP program can buy with their benefits.)

The states considering these bills include the red states of West Virginia and Wyoming, she noted. “It is a complete change politically,” she added.

The state bills may lead to a congressional bill to avoid different regulatory regimes in the various states, Gaine said.

Kennedy has limited power to enact MAHA’s views against sugary drinks, glyphosate, ultraprocessed foods and favoritism toward raw milk, but every time he speaks “there is a new playground for litigation,” Gaine said.

Not every person who follows MAHA agrees with every point in the MAHA agenda, Gaine said.

FDA AND HHS

The situation is further complicated by the situation at the Food and Drug Administration, which is a division of HHS. In the Trump administration’s recent round of firings, FDA’s human foods division lost 90 employees, Gaine noted. Jim Jones, deputy commissioner for human foods, resigned.

Bloomberg reported last week that Kyle Diamantas would be the new deputy commissioner, and Food Fix reported today that Diamantas has been named acting deputy commissioner.

Food Fix said Acting FDA Commissioner Sara Brenner wrote in an email to FDA staff Monday: “I am pleased to share the news that Kyle Diamantas, J.D., is our new acting deputy commissioner for human foods. He is well versed in the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and the FDA’s operational framework. He has extensive experience working with various federal and state agencies, scientific organizations, consumer advocacy groups, and industry stakeholders, and has wide-ranging experience on matters spanning regulatory, compliance, investigation, enforcement, rulemaking and legislation, and transactions involving products regulated by the FDA, FTC, CPSC, USDA and EPA.”

Gaine noted that little is known about Diamantas except that he is a lawyer and has food clients.

Gaine said some of the first policies that Kennedy may address are:

The 2025 Dietary Guidelines. Gaine said she doubts Kennedy is impressed with the report written by the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee because he has been critical of conflicts of interest within the committee.

FDA’s definition of “healthy,” which is expected to go into effect soon.

FDA’s Front-of-Package Labeling proposed rule. Kennedy may want a label with more warnings.

School meals nutrition standards.

SNAP nutrition standards. Governors are expected to ask USDA to allow waivers to restrict what beneficiaries can buy. Asked about the role of activists and influencers versus scientists in the government, Samuel Alcaine of the International Dairy Foods Association noted that the people in FDA’s labs will still be scientists.

Asked about opposition to diet sodas, Gaine said, “As long as Trump is president, Diet Coke is safe.”

Discussing GLP-1 drugs that fight obesity, Nick Fereday of Rabobank said the market for those drugs has “blown up in a year,” partly because the FDA declared the drugs to be in short supply and allowed manufacturers besides Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly to make them. Now FDA has declared the drugs are not in short supply, which means the newer manufacturers cannot make the drugs that are under patent. But if there are shortages there could be a public rebellion, Fereday said.

Women are the primary consumers of the drugs that lead to weight loss, Fereday said, but because women usually control household budgets they are buying food for more people than those on the drugs.

The GLP-1 drugs are now administered by injection, but they may be available in pill form by 2026, which should also increase their acceptability, he said.

The key to the success of the GLP-1 drugs is the “gut-brain mechanism,” Fereday said. With the drugs being effective for heart disease, kidney disease, sleep apnea and even nail biting, “it may prove that weight loss is the least interesting” of the drugs’ impact, Fereday said.