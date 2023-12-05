GAO cites high cost of crop insurance, urges changes

U.S. Government Accountability Office analysis of USDA Risk Management Agency data. Graphic courtesy GAO

The Government Accountability Office today issued a report citing the federal crop insurance program’s high costs and urging Congress to change the law.

GAO, the investigative arm of Congress, said the Agriculture Department declined to comment on the report. But three crop insurance industry groups said in a joint statement today that GAO’s recommendations would dismantle the program.

The report was requested by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., the chair of the Senate Agriculture Livestock, Dairy, Poultry, Local Food Systems and Food Safety and Security Subcommittee, and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., who is also a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee.

In an introductory note to the report, GAO said, “The federal crop insurance program offers subsidized crop insurance to protect producers against financial losses from crop price declines and poor harvests due to natural causes. In 2022, the program supported about 1.2 million policies that covered 493 million acres and cost the federal government $17.3 billion, according to USDA.”

The program’s cost is projected to total more than $101 billion over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office, which noted that USDA partners with private insurance companies to deliver the program.

“The federal costs for the program include compensation to these companies and subsidies to pay for part of policyholders’ crop insurance premiums. GAO was asked to review the federal crop insurance program and opportunities to reduce its cost.

“This report builds on GAO’s prior work to provide information on (1) private delivery of the crop insurance program through insurance companies and (2) premium subsidies for crop insurance policyholders.

“GAO analyzed agency data and reviewed relevant legislation, regulations, agency documents, and academic studies. GAO also interviewed agency officials and organizations representing those affected by the crop insurance program, such as producers and insurance companies.”

GAO noted that it has previously issued its main recommendation and “still believes that Congress should consider repealing the 2014 farm bill provision that any revision to the agreement with insurance companies not reduce their expected underwriting gains and consider reducing premium subsidies for the highest-income participants.”

The Environmental Working Group, a longtime critic of the crop insurance program, received a copy of the report before its release today and sent it to reporters over the weekend.

Representatives of EWG, Taxpayers for Common Sense, and the Heritage Foundation held an online news conference today in which they called the report “shocking,” and said it “exposes a dramatic surge in the federal crop insurance program’s costs in 2022, funneling millions to affluent farmers, insurers, and agents.”

The report also “highlights a troubling pattern of fiscal mismanagement, opacity, and an unwarranted waste of taxpayer money,” the groups said.

Three crop insurance industry groups — the American Association of Crop Insurers, the Crop Insurance and Reinsurance Bureau and National Crop Insurance Services — said in a joint statement that the GAO report “is fraught with recommendations that would dismantle the successful public-private partnership that delivers federal crop insurance to America’s hard working farmers and ranchers.”

The. industry statement continued, “The report contains several recommendations that in the long run would result in reduced participation, diminish the financial soundness of the current program, and reduce the effectiveness of the private-sector delivery system.”

“America’s crop insurers work in partnership with USDA to provide insurance coverage on approximately 500 million crop and rangeland acres and provided approximately $200 billion of financial protection in 2022 to America’s rural economy. This compares to 265 million acres in 2011 and $100 billion in financial protection for the same year.

“The industry will continue to review the report, but a few observations are noteworthy at this juncture,” the crop insurance group said.

“GAO mischaracterizes the economics of the delivery system when it states that ‘…. the increase in crop prices did not increase the workload to sell and service the policy.’ This statement ignores the fact that since 2011 the crop insurance industry has worked with USDA to implement both the 2014 and 2018 farm bills.

“Both of these pieces of legislation increased the availability of crop insurance products nationwide. New crop insurance products have since been developed along with specialty crop and livestock product expansion. The workload has, in fact, increased to meet the risk management needs of America’s farmers and ranchers.

“The report further incorrectly conflates the Standard Reinsurance Agreement’s target rate of return with GAO’s realized, market-based return. The SRA target rate of return is a gross revenue measure that excludes expenses.

“In contrast, GAO’s realized, market-based return is a net revenue measure that includes expenses. Because of this, the two measures are not directly comparable.

“A further concern is that GAO’s market-based return measures return relative to industry shareholder equity, whereas the SRA target rate of return measures return relative to industry premium volume. Again, the two measures are not directly comparable.

“Thus, GAO is making an apples to oranges comparison which does not accurately portray the risk borne by the private sector in delivery of the crop insurance program,” the group said.

“It is unfortunate that GAO focused solely on the ‘cost’ side of the equation and missed the opportunity to address the value proposition that is the modern day crop insurance program and the number one priority of major farm and commodity groups in the upcoming farm bill.”