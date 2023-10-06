GAP Report: Ag productivity continues to lag

Agricultural productivity is increasing, but not at a high enough rate, according to the “2023 Global Agricultural Productivity Report,” or GAP Report, which was released this week through the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech.

From 2011-21, global total factor productivity, a measure of the world’s agricultural productivity, grew at an average of just 1.14% annually, the report says. To meet the agricultural needs of a growing global population by 2050, 1.91% annual growth is the new target, the report continues.

“We already have a lot of proven tools available that would help us close the productivity gap. But there are inequalities in the system, ineffective policies, and significant barriers for farmers to access and use these tools — gender, socioeconomic status, risk, to name a few,” said Jessica Agnew, associate director of CALS Global. “These barriers also impact farmer livelihoods, food security, and environmental health by causing farmers to use substandard and effective tools instead.”

A panel that included Ruramiso Mashumba, a Zimbabwean farmer and the African regional lead for the Global Farmer Network; Tony Fernandes, deputy assistant secretary at the State Department; Sergio Rivas, CEO of Tanage; Eugenia Saini, managing director at FONTAGRO; and Paul Spencer, the global trade policy and advocacy leader at Corteva, “agreed that technological opportunities, whether it be new seeds, equipment, or techniques, need to be better provided to farmers and producers across the globe,” CALS said in a news release.