Garage/yard sale wrap-up

Well, the garage/yard sale stage of our personal belongings downsizing effort is done — except for tying up a few loose ends. All in all, we can be thankful that probably half of our “stuff” now belongs to someone else and is off the premises.

The “unsold portion” is boxed up and will be easy to transport to a nearby live auction — hopefully in May. Then it’s “good-bye” for good!

Now let me share a bit about the sale and my personal observations about it. First, the weather: Miserable on Saturday and better on Sunday. On Friday’s final setup, the temperature was in the mid-80s and I operated in Bermuda shorts and a T-shirt. Saturday, the temperature was in the 40s, drizzly rain, and just plain nasty. We had a radiant-heater going to keep the “bookkeeper and cashier” — Nevah and our daughter — semi-comfortable huddled up in a corner of the garage.

I think the bad weather actually helped with the sale because no one was out farming, playing golf, planting garden, mowing grass, watching grandkid soccer, or taking a trip. Buyers had nuthin’ better to do than come browse the sale items.

Second, watching folks at a garage sale is a lesson in human nature. Some folks were waiting for the garage doors to open to rush in and secure something they eagerly wanted to buy. Others casually browsed the indoor and outdoor “stuff” and gave considerable thought to their purchases. Some folks spent more than an hour at the sale; others just a few minutes.

Third, you never knew by looking at the person what that person will be interested in. Some non-studious looking folks gravitated to the books. Some folks bought clothes for themselves and some bought for others. Music lovers came in all descriptions, but the kind of music they bought was often surprising.

Fourth, the market wuz hot for some items and ice-cold for others. The canning jars were snapped up pronto. Same with the pressure cooker. Same with the wine refrigerator. The used golf balls all went to one buyer, as did the “computer junk.” The sleeping bags all sold. The sale of knick-knacks wuz steady, as were the sale of clothes — except for the hunting clothes. The log chains all sold. So did the inner-tube fishing floats. All the Stetson felt hats and straw hats sold. We sold more books than I figgered we would. Another surprise to me was selling a huge box of egg cartons. One buyer paid and hauled them all away.

Fifth, the interest in some “stuff” was non-existent. We sold zero of the hundreds of cassette tapes (no surprise), but lots of vinyl and compact discs. We sold no throw pillows or bedding. Wreaths went unnoticed by buyers. The garden tools and electric tools didn’t sell, nor did the roll-away bed or the camper fridge. Nor did the bumper luggage carrier. I gave away a couple of cloth caps, but didn’t sell any.

***

The garage sale experience caused me to do some internal “come to grips.” First, you can’t be nostalgic or sentimental about items. I had to accept that I’d gotten all the use out of the item that I ever wanted and be glad to see it out the door. Second, it was best not to think of the original cost of items compared to the garage sale price, because the sale price was always a tiny fraction of the original price. Third, I kept wondering how two persons could acquire so much “stuff” that we didn’t need any more — because Nevah and I have had two previous downsizing sales before this one.

But, now the proceeds are in the bank, a lot of “stuff” is long gone, and I’m physically recovering nicely from “sale over-exertion.” Really, just a lot to be thankful for.

***

I’m finishing this column the next day. Last night we dodged a weather bullet. A little spawn of tornadoes spun through Chase County last night. I watched a funnel cloud drop down and go back into the clouds several times. That’s when Nevah and I headed for safety in the basement. It’s not a formal “safe” room, but it’s in the northeast corner and the concrete walls are a foot thick. If a tornado gets me while I’m hunkered down in that safe room, it is just my time to go.

This morning there were property damage reports in Cottonwood Falls and Strong City and at spots in the rural areas. My friend Avery Ware had a storm door smashed, several big tree limbs down. He also has a big chunk of a shed roof in his backyard, but it wasn’t his shed. The storm delivered it from somewhere.

I’ve not heard of injuries or deaths from the storm and for that I’m grateful.

***

A young hired man had been loafing at his assigned tasks for most of the year. He knew it and the experienced hand who worked with him knew it, too.

As the time approached for the young guy’s first annual review, he asked the older guy, “Do you think, if I work really hard for the next two weeks before my review, that I’ll get a raise?”

The more experienced guy replied, “Son, you make me think of a thermometer in a cold room. You can make the thermometer register a higher temperature by holding it tightly in your hand, but you won’t warm up the room.”

***

Words of wisdom for the week, “You never get a second chance to make a good first impression.”

Have a good ‘un.