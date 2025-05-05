Gardiners highlight service, strength at Foodservice Leaders Summit 

Whether you’re a rancher or selling the Certified Angus Beef brand, your success is rooted in the same concepts: Superior customer service and a valuable product. Photo courtesy Certified Angus Beef

Resilience, relationships and raising quality beef — that’s the message the Gardiners brought to center stage at the recent Certified Angus Beef Foodservice Leaders Summit.

Mark Gardiner and his son, Cole, of Gardiner Angus Ranch offered a boots-on-the-ground perspective for CAB specialists attending the annual event, designed to deliver resources that help train foodservice teams and serve consumers at a higher level. Kara Lee, director of producer engagement at CAB, served as moderator of the panel session.

“Attendees at the CAB Foodservice Leaders Summit are our front-line sales force in the restaurant industry,” Lee said. “In a competitive beef market with high prices, it’s crucial we equip them with tools to overcome sales objectives by highlighting Certified Angus Beef’s quality merits, marketing support, profit potential and brand story.”

The father-son duo shared their story of serving up superior customer service and generations of resiliency.

BUILT ON CUSTOMER SERVICE

Nearly 150 years ago and with help from the Homestead Act, the Gardiners planted their operation’s roots in Ashland, Kan., when Henry Gardiner settled on 160 acres. Today, with the fourth and fifth generations at the helm, the property has grown to be one of the most successful Angus seedstock ranches.

Like many family farmers and ranchers, the Gardiners’ success relies on their customers’ success. Whether it’s a commercial cow-calf operation, feedyard or even restaurant, care and commitment stem from a dedication to the future. As consumer demand for the Certified Angus Beef brand increases, it also fuels the long-term sustainability of family businesses.

“Every animal is connected to a human, and so we have to make sure those humans succeed. It’s no different in your business,” Mark said. “My main job today, and all of our jobs, is to make sure that our customers have an experience where they can raise their families, make a living and pass it on.”

Cole emphasized the key to customer service is listening first.

“Understand what your customer wants before trying to meet their need,” Cole said. “Somebody you can talk to, explain what’s going to add value to their cattle and what’s going to help them be successful are really the kind of people we love to work with.”

But it’s not just business relationships that define their story — it’s how those relationships have been sustained through hardship.

FROM THE ASHES

In early 2017, the Starbuck Fire scorched nearly 1 million acres of western Kansas. Once the ash settled, reality set in, leaving questions about the cost and complexity of rebuilding. Mark, moved by the outpouring of support, watched strangers eager to step up in their family’s time of need.

“Starting the next morning, our customers and people from all over the United States started bringing us resources and they kept coming and coming,” Mark said.

Cole shared similar gratitude, reflecting how the industry’s giving spirit during devastation reminded him of the true gift in life.

“It made me thankful to be in the industry we’re in with everybody who cares so much,” he said. “It’s difficult to say that a massive tragedy is a blessing, but in reality, it really was.”

Despite differences of both those on stage and in the crowd (or those in the pasture and those in chef coats), all continuously work toward producing the best-tasting, best-quality beef.

“We’re partners in this business. We’re partners in this world together,” Mark said. “Whether you’re a rancher, in foodservice or a packer — you’ve got to be there, you’ve got to show up and you’ve got to be present.”

They closed with great optimism.

“We’re living in the greatest time in history and this is exciting. It’s right here, it’s right now, and we get the opportunity to do this,” Mark said.

This same optimism can be found in event attendees’ enthusiasm and appreciation for the Gardiners’ perspective.

“CAB’s rich grass-roots history with Angus breeders is one we’re proud of, and our brand partners are, too,” Lee said.

As a subsidiary of the American Angus Association, CAB is poised to build bridges from pasture to plate and create brand ambassadors who tell its story to consumers. It’s this connection, first-hand experiences with Angus ranchers, that attendees return home with a renewed passion and energy to put towards their sales approach.