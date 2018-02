Garlic Parmesan Knots | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1/4 c. unsalted butter, melted

2 tbsp. grated Parmesan

3/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1/2 tsp. dried parsley flakes

1/4 tsp. salt

1 tube refrigerated buttermilk biscuits

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Lightly oil a baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray.

In a small bowl, whisk together butter, Parmesan, garlic powder, oregano, parsley and salt; set aside.

Halve each of the eight biscuits, making 16 pieces.

Roll each piece into a 5-inch rope, about 1/2-inch thick and tie into a knot, tucking the ends.

Place knots onto the prepared baking sheet and brush each knot with half of the butter mixture.

Place in oven and bake until golden brown, about 8 to 10 minutes.

Brush with remaining butter mixture and serve.