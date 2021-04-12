Gary Beach memorial scholarship available

The Wyoming Natural Resource Foundation will be awarding the annual Gary Beach memorial scholarship. This $1,650 scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year is available to students enrolled at the junior level or higher.

The Gary Beach scholarship was created in 2006 in honor of Gary Beach, a long time Department of Environmental Quality employee. Beach served for several years as the administrator of the water quality division and worked tirelessly to protect and enhance Wyoming’s water resources.

Students focusing on natural resource management are encouraged to apply. The applicant must be enrolled at the University of Wyoming, or an accredited Wyoming community college eligible bachelor’s degree program. The applicant must be enrolled in one of the following academic majors: environment and natural resources, water resources, rangeland ecology and watershed management or a related field.

Applications and scholarship criteria can be obtained by contacting the Wyoming Natural Resource Foundation at (307) 632-5716 or online at https://wynaturalresourcefoundation.com/what-we-do/education-2/ .

Applications, copy of official transcripts from all colleges or universities attended and one letter of recommendation should be submitted no later May 30, 2021, to the Wyoming Natural Resource Foundation; Hunter Petsch, executive director at hunter.petsch@conservewy.com .