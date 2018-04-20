Gary Beach memorial scholarship available

The Wyoming Natural Resource Foundation will be awarding the annual Gary Beach memorial scholarship. This $1,200 scholarship for the 2018-2019 school year is available to University of Wyoming students enrolled at the junior level or higher.

The Gary Beach scholarship was created in 2006 in honor of Gary Beach, a long time Department of Environmental Quality employee. Beach served for several years as the administrator of the water quality division and was instrumental in working with local conservation districts to establish the local watershed planning approach to address Wyoming's impaired water bodies.

University of Wyoming students focusing on natural resource management are encouraged to apply. The applicant must be enrolled at the University of Wyoming in one of the following academic majors: environment and natural resources, water resources, rangeland ecology and watershed management or a related field.

Applications and scholarship criteria can be obtained by contacting the Wyoming Natural Resource Foundation at (307) 632-5716 or online at http://www.wynaturalresourcefoundation.com.

Applications, copy of official transcripts from all colleges or universities attended and one letter of recommendation should be submitted no later June 30, 2018, to the Wyoming Natural Resource Foundation; Bobbie Frank, Executive Director; 517 E. 19th St.; Cheyenne, WY 82001 or bobbie.frank@conservewy.com.