Gates: Ag and sportsmen work against the same threats

A mountain lion treed by hounds in Colorado. Photo by Christine McGee.



Dan Gates, executive director of Coloradoans for Responsible Wildlife Management, said his group is dedicated to defending the North American Model for Wildlife Management. The model is the same one that is implemented by Colorado Parks and Wildlife that the agency said has made possible their successful management of lynx, moose, black-footed ferrets, elk and turkeys.

Gates said the time for the agriculture community and the hunters and angling community to enthusiastically cooperate against threats that oppose interests important to both groups has arrived.

The signature gathering phase of Initiative 91, Prohibit Trophy Hunting, is underway in an attempt to outlaw the hunting of mountain lion, bobcat and lynx (lynx are federally and state protected and cannot be harvested).

“Anybody who is in the livestock industry in Colorado is fairly familiar with the last initiative we had which was 114 to reintroduce wolves and this rides on the coattails of that,” Gates said. “They feel like they had a success, even though by a very slim margin, and they’re trying to further impose their wishes, wants and desires on the people of Colorado, whether they understand the repercussions or ramifications of these sorts of initiatives or not.”

Gates said proponents are taking a “smoke and mirrors” approach to convince voters that what is happening under science-based wildlife isn’t right. Throughout his 37-year career in wildlife management, Gates said he has seen significant changes to the demographics but not to the point where the majority of citizens align themselves with extremists like Cats Aren’t Trophies or CATs one of the groups pushing Initiative 91 that count Carole Baskin of Tiger King fame among their supporters.

“Domestic livestock production, agriculture production, wildlife management, hunting and fishing all have a centric issue that crosses over the intersection that is important and for our communities, and I say our communities because it is livestock and agriculture communities along with the conservation-minded communities of sportsmen and women, we are all at the tip of the spear and what we’re having to deal with on Initiative 91 to ban the harvest of mountain lion, bobcat and lynx,” he said. “They want to alter our lifestyle. They want to alter what we eat, what we wear, where we go, what we do, what we own, how we do it and we’re all in this fight together.”

NOT THE FIRST ATTEMPT

Gates said the push to ban mountain lion, bobcat, and lynx hunting isn’t new. The group previously approached the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission and were rejected.

“They were told no three consecutive times, two of which by the governor’s own commission appointments, opted 11-0 and 11-0 to thwart these efforts by these same types of groups and individuals,” he said.

The most recent attempt using the legislature was through SB22-031, Prohibit Hunting Bobcat, Lynx, and Mountain Lion sponsored by Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis, D-Dist. 17. The bill was killed on a vote of 4-1 in the Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources. Public comment in support and opposition required three hours and additional seating in the room. Notably, one of Gov. Jared Polis’ most recent appointments to the CPW commission, Jessica Beaulieu, testified in support of the bill.

“The reason and logic of voters and the governor’s appointed commissioners and the area that was so much going to be affected by these issues, came to fruition and said, ‘enough is enough, what is right is right and what is wrong is wrong,'” he said.

There were originally two different initiatives aimed at banning mountain lion, bobcat and lynx hunting. Gates said by going through the title board and state Supreme Court channels, as agriculture did in both the wolf reintroduction and the PAUSE Initiative, they were able to have one initiative rejected by the title board and are left with Initiative 91.

He said this is done on behalf of all consumptive users on the landscape and all management objectives, including the major role agriculture plays in conservation. Of the 961 species in Colorado, 78 are game species, and the vast majority, he said, live on agriculture-owned or managed properties.

Gates said CATs and similar groups share ties to WildEarth Guardians, Humane Society of the U.S. and other groups that consistently also attack the agriculture industry.

“They have deep connections to what is going on in Denver this year, for the slaughterhouse ballot initiative for the Denver city and county residents to vote on and the fur ban ballot initiative to ban the sale of fur,” he said.

CPW released a fact sheet on mountain lion management that confirms mountain lions as a game species (proponents including Pat Craig, founder of the Wild Animal Sanctuary, claimed in a guest commentary that mountain lions are not hunted for meat or management, though hunters of mountain lions are required to prepare big game for human consumption) and said lion populations have grown in Colorado since 1965 when classified as a big game species. CPW said bobcat populations are also stable and may be increasing in some areas.

According to CPW, healthy and robust lion and bobcat populations, which Colorado’s current management is designed to maintain, are important to functioning ecosystems. CPW values carnivores and their prominent role in our landscapes, and harvesting a sustainable number of carnivores each year doesn’t reduce the ecosystem services provided by the larger population. CPW’s demonstrated track record of promoting and protecting strong mountain lion, bobcat and lynx populations across the state supports our mission of conserving wildlife and providing sustainable outdoor recreation opportunities that educate and inspire current and future generations to serve as active stewards of Colorado’s natural resources.

The ballot proposal in the city and county of Denver, Prohibition of Fur Products, extends beyond fur coats to also include the sale of cowboy hats that are made of beaver felt, the sale of fly-fishing tie material and fishing lures with wild fur on them, and affects the Native American community that participate in the Colorado Indian Market and Southwest Art Fest and the annual Denver March Pow Wow.

NO PROCESSING PLANTS

The Prohibition of Slaughterhouses in the City and County of Denver, as reported by The Fence Post magazine in June of 2023, the proposed initiative would make it unlawful to construct, maintain or use, or cause or permit to be constructed, maintained or used, a slaughterhouse within the city and county of Denver. It would also prioritize any resident whose employment is affected in workforce training or employment assistance programs operated by the city, including those provisioned by the Climate Protection Fund.

The primary facility affected if the proposal were to pass is Superior Farms, the largest lamb processor in the state and the source of nearly all the lamb found in restaurants and grocery stores in Colorado and the U.S. at Walmart, Kroger, HEB, and 19 other grocery retailers.

The petition is notarized by Brent Johannes, who was listed as a petitioner on 2021’s PAUSE proposal, which was struck down by the state Supreme Court.

“There’s a lot of connections — the same missions, the same people, a lot of the same money — and the livestock industry, the conservation community, hunting and angling, the hook and bullet community need to come together because we can’t do all of this individually,” he said. “We found that to be true during the wolf reintroduction initiative.”

He said all things done by the conservation and agriculture communities directly benefit or supplies someone not involved in either community.

“I don’t think Colorado is a done deal,” he said. “I don’t think our lifestyle, heritage, and traditions are a done deal. I don’t think our conservation efforts are a done deal. I don’t think the livestock industry is a done deal. But we shouldn’t have to constantly scrape and scrounge trying to figure out how we’re going to prop ourselves up. There ought to be proactive measures rather than just always being reactive and with the victory we’re planning on getting with this issue, the bobcat, mountain lion vote in November, we can set the tone and we can set the narrative and we can set the conversation to what the bulk of people want.”