Gates receives inaugural conservation award

Dan Gates was named “Conservationist of the Year” by the Colorado Wildlife Council. Photo courtesy Colorado Wildlife Conservation Project.

DENVER — The Colorado Wildlife Council recognized its first “Conservationist of the Year” this year. The inaugural award was presented to Dan Gates at Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s March Commission Meeting on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

In a nomination letter, partners of the Colorado Wildlife Conservation Project said, “Dan Gates not only deserves to be nominated for this award, he also embodies the spirit of this award. Gates is an outspoken advocate for science-based wildlife management, and for the benefits, importance and relevance of hunting and fishing in management and for all of society.”

Gates served eight years as a member of the Colorado Wildlife Council, including three years as chair and three years as vice chair. Gates gave over 180 presentations and interviews last year, demonstrating his passion for promoting wildlife, wildlife conservation, hunting and fishing.

“Dan is engaged in a multitude of organizations and activities that align with the mission of the Council,” said Dean Riggs, a professional member of the Colorado Wildlife Conservation Project.

“He believes in paying it forward. Dan’s always giving back to the community, teaching people skills and opportunities to try hunting or fishing,” said Lew Carpenter, director of conservation partnerships, National Wildlife Federation. “Whether it’s through Colorado Outdoorsman Days, coordinating hunts for novice and under privileged individuals or providing educational seminars, all were provided at no charge to the public.”

For Gates, receiving the CWC’s first Conservationist of the Year award is a special honor.

“This award represents passion, thoughtfulness, different perspectives, collaboration and deep working relationships directed at managing Colorado’s natural resources for everyone,” said Gates.

ABOUT CWC

The CWC was created by the Colorado legislature in 1998, with a mission to educate the public about the benefits of wildlife, wildlife management, and wildlife-related recreational opportunities in Colorado, specifically hunting and fishing.​​ ​​​​

Colorado is one of two states across the country with an established council. The longevity of the CWC demonstrates its importance.

“The public is information hungry. The Colorado Wildlife Council provides information about hunting and fishing in a way that is understandable and appreciated by the public,” explained Gates. “It was an honor to have served the Council and I wish them continued success in building understanding about Colorado’s wildlife.”

The CWC was created and developed by a ​​coalition of hunters, anglers and conservationists working together with livestock and agricultural organizations. It is made up of nine members representing various interests throughout Colorado. The program is funded by an education surcharge on hunting and fishing licenses.