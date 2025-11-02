Gates says climate change won’t wipe out mankind

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Remember when it was taboo to say anything against global warming or, as it was later changed to, climate change. Climate deniers, as they were called, were considered neanderthals who didn’t care about the future or the next generation.

Well, turns out, Bill Gates, who predicted the end of the world if climate change was not reversed, is now saying that climate change is not going to wipe out mankind and that we have spent too much money into efforts that probably won’t work. This from the man who wrote a book, “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We need.” I wonder how many people now regret spending $16 on Amazon to purchase that book.

He’s now asking other millionaires to invest their money to fight hunger and disease. Now there’s an idea that none of us ever thought about, right?

“Although climate change will have serious consequences — particularly for people in the poorest countries — it will not lead to humanity’s demise,” Gates wrote. “This is a chance to refocus on the metric that should count even more than emissions and temperature change: improving lives. Our chief goal should be to prevent suffering, particularly for those in the toughest conditions who live in the world’s poorest countries,” Gates wrote in an essay.

Does this mean that spending money on to produce methane-free cows is a waste of that money? I think most farmers and ranchers could have told these financiers that years ago.

And Gates, who owns 270,000 acres of U.S. farmland, is obviously no dummy.

Maybe now he and other farmland owners can concentrate on improving their herds and crops to feed a hungry world, which is what they do best.

Gates probably changed his tune after reading headlines and studies that were increasingly disparaging agriculture and calling for the end of animal production.

“The worldwide phase out of animal agriculture, combined with a global switch to a plant-based diet, would effectively halt the increase of atmospheric greenhouse gases for 30 years and give humanity more time to end its reliance on fossil fuels, according to a new study by scientists from Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley.”

You can bet that these scientists got tons of money from the climate cabal.

Maybe Gates has come to the realization, as many of us have, that climate does change, sometimes from minute to minute and day to day but that’s not the end of the world.

I am not angry at Gates for making such dire predictions about climate change, I’m just glad that he finally came to his senses. And let’s hope that others will turn their attention and money to fighting hunger and disease.