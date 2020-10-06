Gelbvieh Association 50th Anniversary celebration postponed to 2021

The American Gelbvieh Association board of directors has made the difficult decision to postpone the association’s 50th anniversary celebration to late 2021. The event was originally scheduled to take place Dec. 2-4, 2020, in Oklahoma City, Okla. The association will now hold a one-day meeting on Dec. 4, in Lincoln, Neb., to conduct the business of the association. The decision was made to postpone the celebration due to current gathering restrictions surrounding COVID-19 and attendee health and safety.

“The health and safety of our members, guests, and staff remains our top priority,” said Megan Slater, AGA executive director. “We want to make sure we are celebrating our 50th Anniversary during a time where all members can feel safe in gathering in an event of this size.”

The one-day meeting in Lincoln will consist of a board of directors meeting, committee meetings, and the annual meeting of the association. The annual meeting is set to take place at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, and will include the election of the board of directors. If members are unable to attend in person, a virtual option and absentee voting will be made available. The day will also include a socially distanced awards luncheon to recognize the recipients of the breeder of the year and commercial producer of the year awards as well as honor the newest inductee into the AGA Hall of Fame.

“This decision was certainly not taken lightly. Unfortunately, current circumstances including social distancing guidelines and various other restrictions, would make for an environment that was not conducive for the proper celebration of a 50th anniversary,” Slater said. “After all, a golden anniversary only comes around once for an association and we want to be able to give it the celebration it deserves!”

Information regarding the one-day meeting, including schedule and registration, will be available on the Annual Convention page on Gelbvieh.org or call (303) 465-2333.