Gelbvieh Junior Ambassador named at Route 66 Classic

Jaylea Pope, Ravenna, Neb., was selected as the American Gelbvieh Junior Association ambassador for 2020-2021.

Photo courtesy AGJA

Jaylea is the daughter of Jeff Pope and Jeanne Pope, and is a junior at Shelton Public Schools in Shelton, Neb. In addition to her new role as ambassador, she is the FFA chapter vice president, involved in student council, 4-H, and Quiz Bowl. As a student athlete she plays basketball and volleyball.

Jaylea’s involvement within the Gelbvieh and Balancer® breed includes both AGJA activities as well as the Nebraska Gelbvieh Junior Association where she served as president in 2018-2019.

“I wanted to run for the ambassador position because I enjoy advocating for agriculture, the beef industry, and of course the Gelbvieh breed,” Pope said. “I am super excited to be able to travel to new places, meet new people, and inform others about Gelbvieh and Balancer cattle.”

The AGJA created the ambassador program to encourage and support youth development in the breed’s activities. This year was the first time only one ambassador was chosen, which was a decision made by the AGJA board of directors. The ambassador will represent the AGJA at Gelbvieh functions throughout the year, including the North American International Livestock Exposition and the National Western Stock Show, along with many state fairs and other events.