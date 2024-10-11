General inflation steady but food inflation higher 

The consumer price index for food at home rose 1.3% over the last 12 months. This graphic shows that meats, poultry, fish and eggs have risen much more in price over the past year compared with other foods. Graphic courtesy U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Screen Shot 2024-10-11 at 11.33.22 AM

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.2 % on a seasonally adjusted basis, the same increase as in August and July, but the index for food consumed at home increased 0.4% compared with 0.1% in August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday, Oct. 10.



Five of the six major grocery store food group indexes increased over the month.

The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs rose 0.8% in September as the index

for eggs increased 8.4% The fruits and vegetables index increased 0.9% over the month, following a 0.2% decline in August.

The index for other food at home rose 0.2% in September and the index for cereals and bakery products increased 0.3%. The dairy and related products index increased 0.1% over the month, while the nonalcoholic beverages index was unchanged in September.

The index for shelter rose 0.2% in September, and the index for shelter and food contributed over 75% of the monthly all items increase.

Andy Harig, a vice president at FMI — The Food Industry Association, said, “The latest CPI numbers demonstrate that taming inflation continues to be an uneven process.”

“Food prices are driven by many factors and can be volatile, as demonstrated by September’s 0.4% increase in the food-at-home CPI. But we shouldn’t let a single month’s data obscure the very real progress that has been made addressing food price inflation — on a year-over-year basis, food-at-home inflation came in at 1.3%, a very strong showing.”

Harig, who represents the food production, distribution and grocery store industries, said, “Food-at-home price increases remain cooler than food away from home. Food from grocery stores is still the most economical option for consumers, as evidenced by food inflation continuing to be markedly lower than both ‘core’ and overall inflation.”

“We remain cautiously optimistic that the worst of food price inflation is behind us and consumers will continue to experience a more stable pricing environment,” he added.

“There are undoubtedly challenges ahead, not the least of which is assessing and addressing the impact of hurricanes Helene and Milton. The food supply chain is resilient, and the lessons learned throughout the COVID-19 era have fostered additional safeguards in the system that can help protect against future shocks.”

Some undecided voters said the high cost of food was a top issue, The New York Times reported.

Jennifer McGee, 48, a children’s book author in Newnan, Ga., told the Times the higher cost of food had significantly affected her budget, and she often planned her family’s meals around products that were on sale at the grocery store.

But McGee, who voted for former President Trump twice, said she she is inclined to vote for Vice President Harris due to Harris’ stand on abortion rights

But McGee added that Democrats shouldered some of the blame for the high cost of food, and she thought Trump would be better for the economy.

“I think even if Trump had remained in office, we would have higher food costs,” McGee said. “But maybe not to the extent that it is now.”

The index for food at home rose 1.3% over the last 12 months. The meats, poultry, fish, and eggs index rose 3.9% over the last 12 months and the nonalcoholic beverages index increased 1.3%.

Over the same period, the index for fruits and vegetables rose 0.7% and the index for other food at home increased 0.4%. The dairy and related products index increased 0.5% in September, and the cereals and bakery products index increased 0.1% over the year.

The food away from home index rose 3.9% over the last year. The index for limited service meals increased 4.1% over the last 12 months and the index for full service meals rose 3.9% over the same period.