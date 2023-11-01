Gensler: Investors support Scope 3, but farmers shouldn’t get caught

Gensler

Gensler

Securities and Exchange Commission Commissioner Gary Gensler told the U.S. Chamber of Commerce this week that investors support requiring companies to disclose the emissions that come from throughout their supply chains known as Scope 3, but farmers should not get caught up in that disclosure process, FinTech Global reported.

Gensler signaled that Scope 3 emissions would be required, but also said, “We’ve got a lot of comments from the agricultural community – the, you know, rural America – that said, ‘Look we’re a farmer or rancher that you know we’re not a public company we shouldn’t get caught up in this. And I agree with that,'” Fintech Global said.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has posted a video of the speech, which can be found at https://www.uschamber.com/on-demand/economy/sec-chair-gary-gensler-climate-disclosure .