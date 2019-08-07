Gering-Fort Laramie Irrigation District to host second public meeting Aug. 12

Water delivery has been interrupted to about 55,000 acres of cropland in the Gering-Fort Laramie district and more than 50,000 acres under the Goshen Irrigation District, in Wyoming, served by the canal.

Courtesy photo Wyoming governor’s office

The Gering-Fort Laramie Irrigation district will be hosting a public meeting Monday (Aug. 12) at 10 a.m. at the Panhandle Research & Extension Center (4502 Ave I, Scottsbluff) to update farmers and landowners on the repair of the July 17 tunnel collapse and canal breach that disrupted water deliveries to irrigation district customers.

A livestream (Zoom) link will be available on a website that Nebraska and Wyoming Extension have set up to provide resources for irrigators affected by the tunnel collapse. The link will allow people to view the meeting live on their computers. The website is https://go.unl.edu/canal.

Read more about the collapse and available resources here: https://go.unl.edu/canal.