Gering High School FFA and Ag Career Pathway receives $10,000 donation from ACH Seeds

Gering High School ag education teacher, Carrie Johns, far right, along with members of the Gering FFA Chapter accept the Homegrown Giving donation from Ryan Reuter, ACH Seeds sales manager, far left. Gering FFA was nominated by Becky Fitts, second from left, and was one of six recipients of the 2023 Homegrown Giving award from ACH Seeds. Photo courtesy ACH Seeds

Greenhouse

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Dedicated to making a difference in the local communities sugar beet growers call home, ACH Seeds Crystal Brand Sugarbeet Seed has donated $10,000 to Gering High School FFA and Ag Career Pathway of Gering, Neb., through its Homegrown Giving program.

GHS FFA is one of six organizations across the country selected to receive $10,000 from the 2023 Homegrown Giving program. The funds will be used to support a variety of projects and efforts to enhance the quality of life across rural communities in sugar beet-producing areas.

“We are proud to partner with GHS FFA and support their efforts in the community,” said Ryan Reuter, sales manager at ACH Seeds. “When local communities thrive, everyone benefits. Homegrown Giving empowers and strengthens organizations in those areas working to make real impacts, while also enhancing the future of agriculture.”

CONSTRUCTING A GREENHOUSE

With the donation, GHS plans to construct a greenhouse at the high school to provide students with the opportunity to participate in hands-on lessons to explore and learn about food systems.

“This award benefits not only our FFA chapter and agriculture classroom but the entire school,” said Carrie Johns, GHS agricultural sciences teacher and FFA adviser. “We are currently limited in hands-on activities for our students. The addition of the greenhouse will allow for more projects and opportunities.”

The produce grown in the greenhouse will be used in a farm-to-school program to provide students with nutritious foods in the GHS cafeteria and in the school’s culinary program for education on food production. Extra produce will be donated to the school’s PupPack Backpack Program to supply fresh vegetables for students in need. This project will also help GHS expand their Agriculture Career Pathway program, which helps students learn about agriculture-based career opportunities to help meet growing workforce demands in the community.

“I’m grateful to ACH Seeds and their Homegrown Giving program for helping us get one step closer to reaching our goal of getting our greenhouse operational this semester,” said Johns. “We look forward to continue supporting our community through projects from this addition.”

Greenhouse construction will start during the fall 2023 semester and is anticipated to be fully operational for the start of the spring 2024 semester.

ACH Seeds will continue to build its investment in rural communities by propelling the Homegrown Giving program into 2024. Six $10,000 awards will once again be promoted for eligible organizations in the communities, townships and counties customers call home. Local growers and community members alike can nominate an organization for a chance to receive one of the awards.

For additional information on the Homegrown Giving program and to learn how you can make a difference in your hometown, visit achseeds.com .