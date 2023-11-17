Getting stuck and making memories

Howdy Gentle Readers (as the late Mad Jack would say), this is his son Andy and I wanted to say a big thank you to all of you Mad Jack fans and friends who have purchased his 2024 Hoots Calendars and art work over the last several weeks. It has been inspiring to read the kind notes reminding me what a special guy my dad was and thanking me for continuing his calendar sales. Dad had submitted artwork to the calendar publishing company for 2024 and 2025 before he passed, so we are able to offer calendars for a couple of years, and maybe more, if we continue in negotiations with the calendar company for additional years.

In the meantime, I was inspired to share some stories growing up with my dad and relate how those childhood ranch adventures lead to my own ranching/country life adventures with my family. I added “country life” to the description, because I never was or will be the cowboy and rancher my dad was. It’s in my blood for sure, but he lived it authentically and full time his whole adult life and I play cowboying from time to time. But I am 100% country, and that comes from my dad!

My family and I live in Glade Park, Colo., on a small ranch in the foothills above the Colorado National Monument outside of Grand Junction, Colo. Our 107 acre ranch (now proudly dubbed the “ONO Ranch” is at 7,000 feet elevation, and as December draws near we are preparing for several months of snow.

This had me reminiscing about the time we lived on the LX Ranch in the Texas Panhandle. I was about 5 and we lived way out in the middle of nowhere surrounded by red dirt. We had to drive a couple miles to get to the pavement and on into town. One day after a severe rain storm, my whole family was headed into town. For reasons I don’t remember, we were in two separate trucks — my dad and I in one, and my mom and my younger sister in another. The dirt road was very muddy, and we were slipping and sliding our way from the house out to the main road. We made it about a mile from the house and suddenly the bottom dropped out of the road. Dad was in the lead and his truck quickly sank to the axles. Mom, who was not far behind, saw our predicament and decided to gun it out into the pasture and go around us. Dad was yelling from inside the cab for her to stop but it was too late. She went for it! Well, she made it a few dozen yards and also sank to the axles.

There we were, a mile from the house and just as far to the main road. Dad decided to walk back to the house and get the tractor to attempt a recovery. So mom, lil’ sis and I waited in the still running truck to stay dry and warm while our dad trudged through the mud. After a while, he finally showed up with the tractor. I don’t remember specifics, but it was a 70ish hp, open cab, two-wheel-drive tractor. He hooked up a chain to mom’s truck and started to pull, only to sink the tractor so badly that it, too, got stuck. It was a long cold walk back to the house. The next day, our neighbor showed up with a much larger 4×4 tractor and got everything pulled out.

Fast forward to 2005. After years of in town living, my family (my wife Kristi, and our four kids Gavin, Kassidie, Kaci Rae, and Isaiah finally made the move to our dream ranch where we now live in Glade Park. We moved into our new place in September. It was so beautiful and isolated. Our private road was a mile from the paved road and we absolutely loved the peace and quiet. When the snow started to accumulate in early December, we found it fun to four wheel in and out of our road. What we hadn’t counted on was the wind. We hardly had wind down in the valley, but up on the mountain; it was a different story. One night the wind started blowing, and it didn’t stop. The next morning, it was business as usual. I was getting ready to make the 30 minute drive down into town for work, and Kristi and the kids were getting ready to make the same trip for school. Kristi left first and made it about half a mile when she buried her 4×4 Suburban in a snow drift. She called me on her cell phone and I jumped in my 4×4 to the rescue. Nope. Got it stuck too. I walked back to the house and grabbed the other 4×4 truck and tried to go out into the pasture to avoid the drifts. You guessed it… stuck!

So we bundled up the kids and made the long walk back in 40 mph winds getting pelleted with blowing snow. Gavin was about 10 and pretty mobile, but Kassidie (who has special needs) had to be carried, and Kaci Rae and Isaiah, 5-year-old twins, were struggling. By the time we made it back to the house, Kristi was stressed. We were freezing and all our plans for the day were up in smoke. So we stoked the fire in the wood stove, put on some coffee and got a pot of chili going. The kids had no problem adapting to the day off from school and Kristi and I ended up on the couch watching the rolling whiteouts from our picture window, sipping coffee.

I eventually bought a large 4×4 cab tractor with a 7 foot v-plow up front and a 6 foot snow blower in back. I was ready for the snow! Little did I know, those brutal winters we had experienced were at the tail end of a very wet cycle and we were headed into a very long drought cycle. I felt like I had purchased my way into a drought. However, the last couple of winters have been very reminiscent of those early years. So much so, that plowing and blowing a mile of 3 and 4 foot drifts, dozens of times, prompted me to upgrade to a much larger 8 foot snow blower this year. Sorry western Colorado, if I accidentally purchased us into another drought season.

Well… it’s been fun thinking about my dad and sharing my own adventures. I hope The Fence Post won’t mind if I contribute from time to time. We have lots of 2024 Hoots calendars still available, as well as hundreds of Mad Jack’s original and limited edition artwork. Email me at onoranch2@gmail.com if you’re interested.

Until then, check your cinch on occasion.