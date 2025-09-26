Getting the stories straight

While researching and fact checking an article written by my great-grandmother, I came to have a deeper respect for those who work with genealogy. They have to recognize when names are spelled differently, such as Van Nice and Van Nuys, that it is the same family. In our lineage the name Tilston became Tilottson before it was the currently used spelling of Tillotson. When I read through genealogy records, I can’t help but wonder how the writers of our family tree could discern the credibility of this lineage. I imagine crosschecking is the byword of such studies, yet could you ever be sure of your conclusions?

Genealogists quickly learn that census records are not infallible, sometimes due to mistakes by the enumerator and other times because of the difficulty of reading the enumerator’s handwriting. Naturally everything was handwritten. the original listings and the copies required census officials to ask for, and record details, which were then written in the small spaces. If you look at census records you will see how difficult it must have been to fill out the paperwork.

There were sometimes inaccuracies. I found a great aunt who was listed as 8 years old in the 1880 census, though we know she wasn’t born until 1882. Considering that the 1880 census started on June 1, 1880 and just 30 days was allowed for completion in rural areas and two weeks for communities with over 10,000 people, it’s no wonder that mistakes happened. For the most part the census lists so much that is correct and certainly gives leads — yet it brings up questions.

In our family we know that my great-grandparents emigrated to this area from Story County, Iowa, in 1882. The confusion comes because the 1880 census lists them in a county in Nebraska, not Iowa. The entry threw me off but I’ve been told that people were counted where they were on the day a household was counted, so apparently, they were visiting in Nebraska on that day. I hope the genealogists out there will let me know whether or not they concur.

It is not only surnames that are confusing. We have duplicate names throughout the family tree, and it is likely you do too. This week I received an email from a distant cousin regarding genealogy. I have paperwork so I attempted to help him. My great-grandfather was Ira. One of his son’s was Ira Claude and he was known as Claude. The next generation had a Claude also. To give the correct information out, one needs to know which generation is being examined. I am still not sure about which Claude my cousin was inquiring and I’ll need more information.

I did a double-take the day two years ago I received an email from Ira Tillotson. The one I knew about died in 1934. It turns out this Ira is a grandson to the Ira who was my great-grandfather.

Sanders writes from the ranch in southwestern South Dakota and would appreciate comments, particularly from genealogists. Her internet latchstring is out at peggy@peggysanders.com .