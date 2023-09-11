GFRAS annual meeting coming to Denver

DENVER — An international organization focused on empowering farmers, supporting rural communities, and boosting food production will meet in Denver Oct. 17-19, at a conference hosted by the North American Agricultural Advisory Network, an initiative of the Colorado State University System.

More than 150 experts and practitioners in agricultural education, extension and rural advisory services are expected to attend the Global Forum for Rural Advisory Services annual meeting , the 14th such gathering and the first to take place in the United States. The meeting will focus on “Building the Next Generation of Leaders in Agriculture.”

The NAAAN, established in 2022 to strengthen collaboration across Mexico, Canada and the United States, provides membership in GFRAS, and with it entrée to global conversations about best practices in rural advisory services.

“This is bigger than any one nation,” said Tony Frank, chancellor of the CSU System and chair of the NAAAN Steering Committee. “It has to be, because this goal of providing food security to North America and to the world demands that we find new ways of collaborating and sharing information across countries and between communities.”

The senior agriculture officials of Mexico, Canada and the United States all serve as ex officio members the NAAAN Steering Committee.

At this year’s conference, attendees will explore how they are engaging young people in agriculture globally, with a focus on: (1) children in elementary and middle school, including through organizations such as International 4-H and FFA; (2) high school and post-secondary students; and (3) young professionals and providing opportunities for the next generation of leaders in agriculture. They will do this all while also reflecting on and considering their own life experiences and backgrounds and how to better serve the underrepresented and underserved in agriculture.

In addition to hearing from dynamic speakers and attending panel sessions and workshops, meeting attendees will visit local area farms and ranches on the second day of the meeting. The day will culminate in a tour of the CSU Spur campus and a Cultural Night at the National Western Stock Yards Event Center.

The last day of the meeting will feature a keynote address by Manjit Misra, director of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, on the importance of building the next generation of leaders in agriculture.

Registration closes on Sept. 16, and interested parties are encouraged to sign up at https://naaan.csusystem.edu/gfras2023/.

The NAAAN thanks all its sponsors for making this event possible, including the Global Forum for Rural Advisory Services, the government of Canada, and the Mighty Arrow Family Foundation

This material is based, in part, upon work that is supported by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, U.S. Department of Agriculture, under award number 2023-67023-40822.