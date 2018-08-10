Giant shipload of U.S. soybeans circles off China coast
A ship carrying a $20 million worth of U.S. soybeans has been sailing in circles off the coast of China for more than a month, The Guardian has reported.
The owners were trying to get the ship there before China imposed tariffs on soybeans in retaliation for President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum, but missed its scheduled arrival time, and the owners are trying to decide what to do next, according to the article.