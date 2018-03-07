Gift from Jorgensen Labs leaves family legacy at CSU

Norm Jorgensen has a profound love for veterinary medicine and for Colorado State University, his alma mater. That's why he's so excited to help fund The Jorgensen Laboratories, Inc. Chair in Clinical Sciences in the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

"My success started with my education at CSU," Jorgensen said. "I recognize that for CSU to continue to produce some of the best veterinarians in the world they need financial support. It's been a goal of mine for a long time to make this happen, to step back and leave a bit of a legacy at the university I love."

The gift comes from Norm, who is vice president for marketing at Jorgensen Labs, his brother Hans, who is company president, and brother-in-law Earle Sethre, administrative vice president. It will enable the Clinical Sciences Department to recognize a faculty member with a track record of significant contributions to the rapidly evolving field of veterinary medicine, and strong potential to make a lasting impact on animal health.

BUILDING WORLD-CLASS FACULTY

"This generous gift from Jorgensen Laboratories will allow us to recruit and retain world-class faculty, and to educate the next generation of veterinarians," said Mark Stetter, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. "An endowed chair from an alumnus of our Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program is especially meaningful, and reflects Dr. Norm Jorgensen's long-term commitment to his alma mater."

The endowment will support a faculty position in emergency and critical care at the James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

"The new endowed chair will have a tremendous impact on research and education in the Department of Clinical Sciences and it will allow us to build on our strengths in delivering advanced emergency and critical care to our patients at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital," said Wayne Jensen, head of the Department of Clinical Sciences.

LEGACY OF SUPPORT

Norm Jorgensen (BS veterinary science '77; DVM '80) has a long history of support for CSU, with donations primarily supporting the veterinary medicine program and Rams athletics. He helped set up a scholarship for a CSU junior in the name of his father, Irvin, who founded JorVet in his Loveland, Colo., home.

Jorgensen spent several years in private veterinary practice before returning to work for his father, helping his brother and brother-in-law expand the veterinary supply company well beyond the garage-based business he knew growing up. The company now employs more than 70 and distributes veterinary supplies all over the world.

"We had a vision for growing the company, but it's been better than I ever thought it would be," Jorgensen said. "That success has allowed me and my family to leave a legacy at CSU."

The Jorgensen family has deep ties to CSU. In addition to Norm earning two degrees, daughter Annelise has a BS in business administration and is a current master's student, while three of Hans' children have undergraduate degrees from CSU.

"We are incredibly grateful to Jorgensen Laboratories for this gift to the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences," CSU President Tony Frank said. "Their generosity will positively impact generations of current and future students. And I offer a special thank you to Norm, whose remarkable support continues to make Colorado State a place where great things happen."

Alumnus Norm Jorgensen and wife, Ann, have been generous donors to CSU for many years.