Gift to the graduates

Graduation season brings out the cards and columns of advice for graduates yet they apply to everyone, not just graduates. Perhaps some of these thoughts will be meaningful to you and will be ideas that make the days go better.

Before your first job interview, learn what you can about the company and ask someone older than you what attire would be appropriate. Keep your shoes polished; well maintained and polished shoes tell the world you pay attention to detail and have pride in your appearance. Practice a firm handshake; it shows your self-confidence. Leave your cell phone in the car when you go for interviews. Any job could be the entry steppingstone to a career.

Do not expect praise for doing your job. Be loyal to the company that writes your check; if you speak badly of an employer or company to others, you need to change jobs. Actions show your character best when no one is looking. Consider the turtle; he sticks his head out when necessary. Volunteer, it will make you a better person. Help your neighbors without expecting payment.

If you are not at least 5 minutes early, consider yourself late. Appreciate breathing. Too much of a good thing at one time is bad — even sunshine. Read. Read. Read. Read. Learn to make one good soup.

Spelling matters. With the word “its,” think his and hers as comparative words; none of these need an apostrophe. A smile is the most noticed accessory you can wear. Everyone is equal in importance. Talk with, and learn from, older people. Avoid narcissists. When a word you do not know appears in print or conversation, look it up, learn the word, and use it.

Change your windshield wipers when you notice they are not doing a good job. Check your tire pressure. Keep your gas tank at least half full so you will never be running on fumes. You will save yourself much hassle by doing so.

Be kind. Sleep is not overrated. New socks bring joy to the wearer. Clean up after yourself. Pay cash; if you do not have the money to buy something right now, you cannot afford it. Cheap credit quickly becomes very expensive; ignore credit card offers.

Painted lines in parking lots are not concrete barriers. Pull ahead to the empty space in front of you in a parking lot, then you can drive forward when you leave and will not have to back out; most parking lot accidents happened during backing. Call your parents even when you do not want anything. Write or call your grandparents at least once a month. Walk instead of driving any time you can. Do not lend your car; the insurance likely only covers you as a driver. Your word is your bond, your reputation depends on that.

Enjoy meaningful, in person talks; texting isn’t the same. Keep memories in your heart and enjoy your lives.

Sanders is a national-award winning columnist who writes from the farm in southwest South Dakota. Her internet latchstring is always out at peggy@peggysanders.com . She can be reached through her website at http://www.peggysanders.com .