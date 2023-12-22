Gittleson request to remove depredating wolves in Colorado denied

Don Gittleson, a rancher in Jackson County, Colorado, made a formal request to Colorado Parks and Wildlife to remove two chronically depredating wolves in the North Park area on Dec. 16, three days after wolf 2101 attacked a heifer belonging to Gittleson.



Wolf 2101 has been confirmed by CPW as responsible for injuring or killing seven head of livestock on the Gittleson Angus operation, has killed or injured four domestic dogs, and has killed or injured a total of 13 cattle.



Wolf 2103 was involved in all of these attacks with the exception of the most recent attack on a replacement heifer at Gittleson Angus. Wolf 2103 is also responsible for killing three lambs in November in the area.



Gittleson received a response on Dec. 22 after The Fence Post magazine requested information. According to the letter signed by CPW Director Jeff Davis, CPW denied Gittleson’s request.

“After consulting with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has made the

determination not to lethally remove these two wolves at this time.

The division considered the entire history of depredation events in your area, including the

most recent history of depredation events in November and December of 2023. Our

assessment considered the change in pack dynamics that took place over the preceding year

when most of the pack left the area and did not return. With only two of the original wolves

remaining, the number and frequency of events has dropped in 2023.

The division will continue to monitor the situation and collaborate with you and other

livestock producers in Jackson County and across the state to evaluate future actions. We

encourage the continued deployment and use of a variety of wolf conflict minimization

tools and collaboration with your local CPW staff. I also recognize that these events have a

direct and real impact on you and the community in Jackson County. If damage to livestock

caused by wolves continues, we will reassess the situation and our determination.”

Gittleson said he is disappointed, but not particularly surprised by the decision.

The Fence Post magazine has formally requested documents in relation to this decision.