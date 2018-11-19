Giving thanks

Thanksgiving is a special time to think about what we are most grateful for and I have a full plate.

So here goes my list:

I'm thankful for my family and that, for the most part, they are happy and healthy.

I'm thankful for my friends and their willingness to share parts of their lives with me.

I'm thankful that God has been good to me and my family and friends.

I'm thankful for living in the United States where democracy is practiced.

I'm thankful that I have a roof over my head, albeit a very overpriced one, and that our food is still more affordable than some other countries.

I'm thankful for the farmers and ranchers that produce food, fiber and energy, and the fact that they are doing that in an ever more efficient and sustainable manner.

I'm thankful for caregivers, firefighters and police who don't get to take time off on Thanksgiving.

I'm thankful for The Fence Post and that I have a fun, challenging and satisfying career.

I'm thankful for The Fence Post readers and their feedback, which is not always pleasant, but it is helpful.

I'm thankful for The Fence Post writers who supply me with news and features that are of interest to our readers.

I'm thankful for The Fence Post advertisers, without whom we could not publish our weekly magazine.

I'm thankful for my supervisors for their support and that they, for the most part, don't interfere too much into my day-to-day operations.

I'm thankful that I have health insurance and can afford to go to the doctor, dentist and optometrist.

And, finally I'm thankful that my husband is a great cook and will be making Thanksgiving dinner.

As most of you know I am not adept at cooking, and creating a whole meal would be dangerous for myself, and my family.

I hope you will be thinking about your blessings and I wish all of you a happy and safe Thanksgiving. ❖