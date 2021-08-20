Glaubius named innovative area sales manager at BioZyme

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — Kevin Glaubius, a 26-year veteran of BioZyme Inc. has recently shifted roles and become the innovative area sales manager. In his new role, he will offer nutritional field sales support to dealers in Nebraska and distributors as well as leadership and training to others in the BioZyme network.

“Helping people and their animals has always been my passion. I am excited to again be working directly with dealers and producers in Nebraska,” Glaubius said. “My first goal is to establish that I am here to help dealers meet their goals. I plan to do this by helping them understand the breadth of the BioZyme program from great products within the various brands, services such as forage testing and ration balancing, all the way to marketing services that can be customized to meet the dealers’ unique needs. Helping our dealers understand that our “Care that comes full circle” motto means exceeding expectations so that ultimately customers come back to the dealer for more and happily share the positive experience with other producers is really important to me.”

A native Nebraskan, Glaubius was raised on a diversified livestock operation that included registered Angus cattle, commercial swine and a feedlot. He was active in 4-H and showed at the national level and has even barrel raced in his younger years. Working at BioZyme since 1995, he has a strong background in nutrition and management in the cow calf, stocker and feedlot sectors of the industry

With his background in various aspects of the BioZyme culture, Glaubius will also be working with key distributors, not only to help build business, but to develop relationships and help those key customers understand the business at BioZyme.

“Kevin’s nutrition knowledge, understanding of the livestock markets and work history in Nebraska made him the logical choice when we had the territory come open. Kevin has long-standing relationships in the territory as well as deep connections internally at BioZyme. All of these aspects will help us continue to grow and better align our efforts to our customer needs,” said Kevin Hayes, BioZyme director of sales and outreach.

Glaubius sees a great potential to help dealers diversify their customer base in Nebraska, a state that is typically known for cattle production. With the various product lines BioZyme offers and the vast geographic spread, he is excited to build brand recognition with the other product lines.

“I have always had a passion for the animals and the ability to see them when they perform or need help. The feed industry has taught me an incredible amount of nutrition knowledge that will prove to be very valuable to our dealers. I have in-depth experience with developing the products that we market so I am excited to be able to help on a fairly technical level with a working knowledge of the features and benefits our products can deliver,” Glaubius said.

Glaubius will initially be based on his family’s acreage outside of Saint Joseph, Mo., where he lives with his wife Julie. His primary hobby is fishing, and he has a goal of catching a 100-pound blue catfish from the Missouri River on rod and reel. He had to raise the bar after catching an 85-pounder when his goal was to catch a 75-pound blue catfish.

For a full list of ASMs and their contact information, visit, https://biozymeinc.com/our-staff .